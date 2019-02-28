× Woman dies in crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are on the scene of a deadly accident on the south side, not far from Roncalli High School.

The crash happened just before 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Road and South Sherman Drive. Police say a car and truck were involved.

A woman in the car was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she later died. The driver of the truck was checked out at the scene.

Investigators learned from witnesses the car and truck were in the east lanes of Thompson Road. The car was stopped at the stop sign at Sherman Drive and was rear-ended by the truck. The driver stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with police.

The truck driver will undergo a blood draw as required by law.

Police say Roncalli High School traffic should proceed west on Thompson. The intersection will be closed during the investigation.