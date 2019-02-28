Fishers set to open City Services Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers’ old police station has new occupants. The City Services Building is opening Friday to alleviate overcrowding at city hall.

The city's police department left the old station in September of 2018. It moved across the street to a new building, called the George Kehl Station. That's when the city decided to look at the best way to re-purpose the old facility.

"We’ve had the past few months to really sit down and look to understand how best to maximize and re-purpose this building in to the City Services Building," said Deputy Mayor Elliott Hultgren.

Over the last weeks and months, city employees slowly began hauling over boxes and other equipment across the parking lot from the city municipal building where the city was out of space.

"We were busting at the seams," said Hultgren. "The information technology department had been moved out of the municipal complex because we were flat out of room. Our courtroom was using the auditorium which is the main building in our city hall."

The courtroom was a temporary setup, like striking a stage in an auditorium. Hultgren said the court would get setup and taken down several times a week.

At the old police station, the courtroom has its own permanent space. It's where police would put on training.

Court is in session Friday and the city is planning on placing signage around the city government campus on Municipal Drive to help residents get to their new destination.

The City Services Building will house permit and inspection processing, sewer and storm water payments, court payments, and traffic tickets. Parks and recreation payments will also be made at the building, which includes building and pavilion rentals, activities and programs, and special event permit applications.

Hultgren said the community should find the new building to be a simpler process for handling city business.

"You had four different locations to go to city hall to pay for inspections or court room ticket, or storm and sewer bill," he said. "We wanted to consolidate that to one location."

The city added computer kiosk at the new building to allow citizens to pay for bills online. Customer experience managers can help residents make the payments and help them understand how to make the payments from their personal computer.