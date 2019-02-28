Heat things up with this recipe for National Chili Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Chili Day--and Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants has a tasty idea to help you celebrate!

Ingredients:

3 pounds, Ground turkey

2 ounces, Olive oil

12-16 ounces, Diced onions

2-3 ounces, Chili Powder

2-3 ounces, Ground cumin

½ oz (1TB), Ground black pepper

2-3 ounces, Hot sauce

½ oz (1TB), Salt

4-5 ounces, Tomato paste

3-4 pounds, Diced tomatoes

10-12 ounces, Black beans (pre-cooked)

10-12 ounces, Northern beans (pre-cooked)

10-12 ounces, Kidney beans (pre-cooked)

2 quarts, Water

Optional Garnishes:

Shredded cheese

Minced cilantro

Sour cream

Jalapenos

Lime wedge

Diced green onion

Directions:

Pour a small amount of olive oil in a tilt skillet. Heat Add onions, cook until slightly soft. Add Turkey and cook until done. (Turkey must reach 165 degrees)

Add Chili powder, Cumin, Salt, Pepper, stir and cook for 1 minute.

Add hot sauce, tomato paste, and water. Stir until completely combined.

Add Tomatoes and all the beans. Try not to stir too much at this point so the beans do not break apart.

Bring to a boil and cook for 45 minutes to 2 hours as needed.

Add water at the end for desired consistency.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants