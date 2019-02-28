Hoosier law enforcement to increase patrols, crack down on aggressive drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Law enforcement officials across central Indiana will spend the month of March cracking down on aggressive drivers.

Starting March 1, roughly 230 law enforcement agencies will increase patrols on Hoosier roads.

“Speeding, running red lights, cutting people off, tailgating, anything of that such,” said IMPD Lt. Richard Kivett. “We’ll be out in force looking for those violators specifically.”

Kivett says IMPD expects to double the amount of traffic patrols they have on the roads, focusing on highly traveled roads and areas such as construction or school zones.

“Where you might have 10 or 15 guys out enforcing the traffic, you should see an increase of about 30 guys per day,” Kivett said.

The increased patrols will extend through March 24.

Kivett says typically officers see an increase in aggressive driving resulting in accidents in the warmer months. They hope an early blitz may help get send a message before the weather shifts.

“We want to get them early in the season before the summer driving starts and say her. Let’s drive careful out there and be considerate of our neighbors and people driving with us.”

The effort is part of a nationwide initiative sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the NHTSA, speeding was a factor in 26 percent of all traffic deaths in 2017, killing 9,717 people.

Kivett says fines for aggressive drivers can range from $175 to $1000.

“This is not a revenue generating campaign the purpose of this it is to change people’s driving behaviors,” he said.