Muncie man could face decades in prison after being found guilty of molesting pre-teen boys

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man could be sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted Thursday of repeatedly molesting two pre-teen boys.

A jury found Vince M. Bryan, 55, guilty on six counts of felony child molesting after deliberating for about three hours, according to Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman.

The victims told authorities the assaults took place “multiple times” when they were taken to Bryan’s home, the Muncie Star Press reports. At times, the children’s then-guardian allegedly left them in Bryan’s care.

Bryan is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

Two of Bryan’s counts are level 1 felonies, which carry a potential penalty of 20-40 years each. Two other counts are level 4 felonies, which carry a potential penalty of 2-12 years. The final two counts were level felonies, which carry a potential penalty of 1-6 years.