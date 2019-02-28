Prom dress giveaways helping Indiana teens get ready for school dances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As we get closer to prom season, two central Indiana sisters want to make sure money doesn’t keep any girls from going. That’s why they’re hosting prom dress giveaways.

Carla Mann and Lisa Cutshaw started “Blessings & Bling” last year. They collect hundreds of donated dresses, jewelry, shoes, and purses to give to girls who may not be able to afford them on their own.

The first of three giveaways is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East – Life Center Ballroom at 10722 East Washington Street in Indianapolis.

Another giveaway will be held on March 9 at Birch Bayh Community Center at 716 N. 19th St. in Elwood. That event will also last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A third event will be held on March 16 at LifePoint Church at 8540 Combs Road in Indianapolis. Again, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Blessings & Bling” is also accepting donations to keep it going. One of the drop-off locations is the Whitestown Municipal Complex.

Click here to learn more.