Survey shows parents want IPS superintendent who reflects, understands district

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Parents of students at Indianapolis Public Schools are giving input on the search for the next superintendent.

The nonprofit Stand for Children released a survey asking parents what they want to see in the next district leader Most say they want someone who reflects and understands the district.

The group said 282 parents completed 90% of the survey. More than 60% percent said they participated because they are a concerned citizen or taxpayer.

In choosing the next superintendent, more than 70% percent of survey takers said they want IPS board members to hire a candidate who has had success working with student populations similar to the demographics in Indianapolis Public Schools.

When asked what qualities they’d hope to see in the next IPS superintendent, the highest number of responses went to visible and transparent. Respondents want someone who supports parents, children and quality education for all children.

Gregory Henson is a parent of the district and voiced his opinion on what he wants to see.

“Someone who is familiar with the city of Indianapolis, the issues that we’re dealing with concerning our young people, our children, and our youth,” he said.

Members will send the results to board members Thursday. They hope this influences the decision-making process.

Survey takers were also able to offer advice for the next superintendent.

To see the full results of the survey, click here.