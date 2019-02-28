Test drive in Lebanon ends with one car stacked on top of another

LEBANON, Ind. – A test drive went awry Wednesday in Lebanon, ending with one car stacked on top of another in front of an auto parts store.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the crash happened Wednesday morning in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 700 block of W. South Street.

A white Buick was heading westbound on Indiana 32 from Indiana 39 when it went too fast down an incline and swerved off the road.

The driver was taking that car for a test drive, and it still had a dealer license plate. He told police the brakes malfunctioned and he veered off the road to avoid hitting a car in front of him.

The car went into the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot, hit a curb, went airborne and landed on top of a parked Mercedes. The driver of the Mercedes was in the store getting oil, police said.

Two people in the Buick were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A passenger in the parked Mercedes suffered minor injuries but declined treatment.

The Buick appeared to be totaled. The crash remains under investigation.