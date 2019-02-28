Tracking light wintry mix downstate; snow and arctic air not done yet!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry but cloudy to start our Thursday morning, as colder air is now working in across the state! Temperatures and winds out-the-door are keeping wind chills in the teens, but at least the roads look great.

A light wintry mix is now working across the Missouri Valley and will work northeast into Indiana this afternoon. The steadiest amounts will fall south of I-70 and primarily in the form of rain and snow. Most roads should be fine and accumulations look light, mainly for grassy areas. Drier air will begin to work back in after sunset from west to east.

Expect dry weather Friday and Saturday before a larger snowstorm takes aim at the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. Still much to work through on amounts due to the latest projected track, but it appears that snow will fall with accumulations.

Along with the snow, windy conditions will increase through Sunday as temperatures plummet. Arctic air will return and bitter conditions are expected to open the first week of March.