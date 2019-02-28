× Unlicensed gunman accidentally shoots himself in genitalia in Marion

MARION, Ind. – A man accidentally shot himself in his genitalia in Marion, according to the city’s police department.

Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey says officers came in contact with the 46-year-old man in the emergency room of Marion General Hospital shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

There, the man told officers that he was on a walkway near a Girl Scout cabin when the Hi Point 9mm handgun on his waistband (without a holster) began to slip. When the man reached down to adjust the gun, he says it discharged.

Police say the bullet entered just above the man’s penis and exited his scrotum.

According to police, the man doesn’t have a license to carry a handgun in the state and the case will be sent to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.