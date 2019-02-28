× Volunteers needed for ‘The Wall That Heals’ coming to Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Greenfield this summer and organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the event.

The three-quarter scale replica, called “The Wall That Heals,” will be at the Stillinger Family Funeral Home on West Main St. from July 11 to July 14.

Organizers expect more than 20,000 visitors to come see the 375-foot-long memorial to pay their respects to our fallen veterans. To accommodate the large crowds, the funeral home is hoping to recruit the assistance of about 200 volunteers.

Opportunities are available to help with parking, shuttling guests, wall setup and teardown, cleanup crews and more.

“Hosting The Wall That Heals is an honor and a chance for many of our community members near and far to remember those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Stillinger Family Funeral Home Owner David Stillinger. “This will be an exciting opportunity for many who can’t make it to the memorial in Washington D.C. We’re looking forward to partnering with the community to make this a memorable experience.”

Organizers are also asking for donations. For more information about donating time or becoming a donor, contact Alexis Loyd at alexis@thecaway.com or David Stillinger at david@stillingerfamily.com.