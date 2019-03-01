Fire at Deveau’s School of Gymnastics brings Fishers community together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – When bad things happen to good people, Good Samaritans tend to show up to lend a hand. That's what the Fisher’s Fire Department is saying after Deveau’s School of Gymnastics in Fishers caught fire on Wednesday.

"It was very, very painful Wednesday night and all day yesterday," Deveau’s School of Gymnastics Owner Joan Deveau said.

Deveau had a mess left behind when a fire broke out in her gym, but it wasn’t the flames causing most of the damage, it’s the sprinkler system.

According to the fire department, the fire was reported just after 10 p.m. at the school. The building’s sprinkler system activated, containing the fire to a pit of foam until fire crews arrived.

"Once water gets inside that foam; inside the mats they’re gone. They can’t be salvage. We basically take every mat out of the center of the gym. It will take a while for new mats to come in," Deveau said.

All-around the situation was devastating and overwhelming. That is until parents of the kids who use the gym started tumbling in with their love and support.

"The coaches and the staff who was already here, had been here all night cleaning up already and assessing everything. They needed a break and we needed to step up as a community and a gym family and help out," parent Tonya Charland said.

Over the last few days about 100 parents, like Tonya Charland, have volunteered their time to clean.

"I’ve had a lot of tearful moments. I can’t believe all of the love they’re sending this way," Deveau said.

It’s a plot-twist Deveau didn’t expect, but is grateful for.

"If they’re not in here working they’re dropping off food and drinks at the front door for us to be well fed and hydrated," Deveau said.

"We’re all in this and we’ve all invested in this. This is part of our home too. My daughter has been going here the last four years almost five years. A lot of families have been here through several years," Charland said.

Parts of the school will be back open in a few days.

The fire department said the fire may have started from work being done on equipment and no one was injured.