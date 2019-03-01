Indiana’s first dog helps Governor Holcomb’s friends get engaged

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s first dog helped longtime friends of the Governor get engaged last weekend.

Hannah Brown and Jared Bond, who also happen to be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s dog-sitters, were taking Henry Holcomb on a walk at Butler University when Jared popped the question.

“I helped my human friends get engaged. I’mma good wingman,” reads a tweet from Henry’s Twitter account. “I would have given her bacon instead!”

The couple is considering having their wedding in the Statehouse later this year. They haven’t set an exact day yet.