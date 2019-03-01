× Man from Greenwood reported missing in Colorado

BUENA VISTA, Colo. – Police in Buena Vista, Colorado are searching for a missing man from Greenwood.

Family of Terrance Parks says the 24-year-old moved to Colorado from Indiana last year. He’s a graduate of Center Grove High School and Ball State University.

Family members tell FOX59 that nobody has seen or heard from Parks since Monday. His mother says there’s no reason why her son would disappear.

Parks reportedly advised his friends that he was going snowboarding in the mountains, so family says that’s where they’re focusing their search.

Parks was believed to be driving a tan Buicak LeSabre, according to family.

If you think you know anything about this case or have information regarding Parks’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Buena Vista Police Department at (719) 395-8654.