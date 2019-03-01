Man pleads guilty in chase that led to Indiana officer’s death

Posted 6:29 PM, March 1, 2019, by

Benjamin Eads (Photo courtesy of WDRB)

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A man who authorities say started a southern Indiana police chase that led to an officer’s death is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in the case.

Court records say 35-year-old Benjamin Eads of Freedom entered the pleas in mid-February in a Scott County courtroom. The charges include auto theft and resisting law enforcement, which led to a death. His plea agreement says he’s expected to get 35 years in prison and a year in jail.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Authorities say Eads fled a traffic stop on Dec. 12 , triggering a police chase during which Charlestown Officer Benton Bertram’s vehicle struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the 33-year-old Bertram was a Charlestown officer for nine years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.