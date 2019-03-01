Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: March 1

Harold Bennett of Attucks and Damon Ogletree of Ritter (WXIN March 1, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: ATTUCKS’ HAROLD BENNETT

Crispus Attucks` Harold Bennett swipes a pass and cruises in for a layup on the way to scoring 36 points in the Tigers` 59-56 win over Brebeuf in the 3A Sectional semifinals.

NOMINEE #2: RITTER'S DAMON OGLETREE

Ritter`s Damon Ogletree gathers in the loose ball to start the fast break then finishes at the other end. The Raiders went on a 50-5 run to power past Chatard 68-36 in the Sectional semifinals.

