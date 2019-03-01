Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists: A new podcast from Tribune Media

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to just figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin, why won’t mother nature just play along? Take it from five experienced forecasters, including FOX59’s Brian Wilkes, who know all to well predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem.

Check out the first episode of the podcast below. Watch for future episodes here.