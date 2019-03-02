× Health of legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight said to be in decline

LANSING, Mich. — Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight is struggling with health issues, according to longtime Hoosiers radio voice Don Fischer.

On Wednesday, on “The Drive with Jack & Tom,” a radio show based out of Lansing, Mich., Fischer was asked what it would take for Knight to mend fences with IU and return to Assembly Hall. In his response, Fischer said the 78-year-old Hall-of-Fame coach is “not well.”

“I hesitate to say anything about that right now because coach Knight is not well,” Fischer said. “He’s going through some major issues and it hurts me to even talk about it just because a man with that kind of a mind, who was so tremendous at coaching the game of basketball, and you know, at the age that we get to at this point in our lives, you want to keep thinking that that brain is never going to go away, and it appears that’s a real problem for him right now and what he’s dealing with.”

