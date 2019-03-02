× INDOT, DPW pretreating roads in preparation for Sunday Snow

CENTRAL INDIANA. — The Indiana Department of Transportation has pretreated roads and will have crews out for Sundays’ snow.

INDOT says they pretreated roads Thursday and Friday in preparation for 2-3 inches of snow that is expected to sweep the region Sunday morning.

Starting at 4 a.m. Sunday, INDOT will have drivers patrol roads in search of slick spots. By 7 a.m. they plan to have 200 drivers out to treat and plow roads as needed across east central Indiana. Crews will remain active until conditions improve, and will treats roads after the snow has stopped to prevent refreezing.

INDOT trucks will be at full call out overnight to help clear the snow. Crews will be on the road starting at 4 a.m. Give them room to work and slow down ⚠️❄️ — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) March 2, 2019

Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works is also preparing for Sunday’s weather. They plan to have 80 snow plow drivers monitor weather conditions and treat roads ahead of the storm. DPW says drivers will begin to salt streets around 11 p.m. Saturday to prevent ice from forming. Crews will monitor and plow snow as necessary.

You can watch the movement of DPW trucks in real-time with the Indy Snow Force Viewer.

Drivers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel during winter weather events. If you must be on the roads, please give trucks plenty of room to work by leaving at least three car-length between your vehicle and the snow plow truck.