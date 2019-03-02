× NUVO, Indianapolis alt bi-weekly, publishes final print issue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — NUVO editor Laura McPhee tweeted Saturday that Wednesday’s edition of the alternative bi-weekly publication was the last, and that the past week was “the staff’s last week of employment.”

I’ve done everything in my power not to have to share this news but it has happened. Wednesday’s edition of @NuvoIndy was the last issue of the paper and the staff’s last week of employment. — Laura McPhee (@theLauraMcPhee) March 2, 2019

McPhee added that there are “ongoing plans for the web site that will continue to provide local journalism under a new model.” IndyStar has reached out to McPhee and Kevin McKinney, NUVO’s owner and publisher, for more information on what that model may be.

