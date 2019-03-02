Prayer vigil held for teen killed in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence police are still investigating what led to the shooting death of 18-year-old Conway Jefferson. They have recovered both handguns used in the shooting.

Friday night police said Jefferson was shot and killed in the Esquire Shopping Plaza.

Investigators said Jefferson was there meeting two people he knew, and it escalated into a confrontation. Police said shots were fired, and Conway was killed.

They said another person was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital by a friend. Police have identified everyone involved in the shooting.

Jefferson’s death has left his loved ones sad and angry. Many said it wasn’t his time to go.

"He didn't deserve this at all," Jefferson's cousin Kendra Scott said.

His family and friends said wiping away the pain will be easier said than done.

"Conway was young. It wasn’t his time to go yet. He didn’t have time to live. He didn’t even have his kids yet," Jefferson's cousin Felicia Scott said.

Scott thinks it doesn’t solve the never-ending problem of gun violence many families go through. Like a string in the wind, it’s going to be hard for Jefferson's family to catch a sigh of relief anytime soon because the one they love so dearly is gone.

"He worked. He got up every morning and do what he got to do. He finished school after his mama died," Scott said.

Lawrence police haven’t said what led to the shooting. The case is ongoing.

All Jefferson’s loved ones can do now is keep their faith, honor his life and remember the way he made everybody laugh.

A charging decision hasn’t been made in the case, and it will be left up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. If the case is ruled a homicide, it will be the first in Lawrence this year.