SWAT team finds person held against will in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after finding a victim that was held against their will.

Thursday at 6:45 p.m., police say they were made aware of a female that was being held against her will, but her location was unknown.

Detectives worked overnight to discover the victim’s whereabouts. Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, detectives determined the female was at a home in the 1400 block of South 22nd street.

Lafayett’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called and activated shortly before noon Friday. Officers say the SWAT team entered the home after the negotiator’s efforts to make contact with anyone in the residence were unsuccessful. They located the female and three other individuals inside the home.

No arrested have been made in this case. Detectives continue to investigate and are speaking with those involved. Police say there is no threat to the public.