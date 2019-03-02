Wintry weather arrives Sunday; arctic chill returns to Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another wave of snow is on the way! Snow showers are traveling over the Great Lakes this morning. The steady snowfall is going to stay north of the area; however, a few flurries may fall in northern Indiana early in the morning. Indianapolis is going to start the weekend dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures will rebound into the lower to mid-40s this afternoon, which is seasonal for early March. Enjoy the “quiet and near-average” conditions for today because the arctic chill will return early next week.

Temperatures tomorrow are going to be considerably cooler and will rise into the lower 30s. Sunday’s system will be a snow event, meaning we will likely not see a variety of precipitation types. Recent forecast models show the system losing moisture as it travels toward Indiana. Central Indiana is not under any advisories, but you will still need to prepare for potentially slick roads conditions through the second half of the weekend.

The storm is taking a more southerly track. The highest snow totals in Indiana will likely fall south of Indianapolis, potentially near Bloomington, Columbus and Greensburg. Snow totals will range between 1” and 3” around the area. An isolated 4” total is possible depending on where the heavier bands set up. Less than 1” will fall in our northernmost counties.

Another arctic blast arrives early next week! Temperatures will plummet behind our wave of snowfall and will drop into the teens on Monday. Single digit lows and sub-zero wind chills make an appearance in the forecast early in the work week. Unseasonably cool weather is expected for the next several days.