Boone County remembers fallen Deputy Jake Pickett one year after his death

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- Boone County is rallying behind the family of fallen Deputy Jake Pickett. Saturday marked exactly one year to the day that he was shot and killed on duty. The department along with friends and family held a memorial for him.

To understand who Deputy Pickett was is to understand what he stands for. Several loved ones told their favorite stories of him at the memorial, and each one held the same theme. They painted a selfless pubic servant who lived every day to make his community better.

“He was the type of guy that hopped out of the car on a vacation to help a stalled vehicle out of the road," his wife Jen Pickett said. “On his way to the Boone County Sheriff's Office to complete a part of the hiring process, he picked up a dog that was running through traffic at the intersection of 421 and 32. He never considered that he may be late, or what he would do with the dog once he put it in the car.”

Deputy Pickett was Boone County's Superman, with his K-9 Brik his trusted sidekick. The two were together the day he was shot and killed while chasing a suspect. Deputies said Anthony Baumgardt turned and fired three times fatally wounding Deputy Pickett. Jen Pickett said he may have died that day, but his body survived another three to give one last selfless act.

“His tissue and organs were used to save the lives of others," Jen said. "The Department of Justice honors Jake's end of watch as March 5th, the day of his final sacrifice.”

Jen said none of this has been easy, but she knows her husband would be proud of how far they've come.

“It was amazing how this community has turned to support our son," Marlin Pickett said of his son Jake. "He made such a difference up here.”

At the ceremony Jen received several medals for her husband, including a Medal of Honor from the Police Hall of Fame.