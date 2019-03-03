Flag raising ceremony honors two sailors lost to sea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On Friday, members of the Lost at Sea Flag Committee raised two American flags over the CA-35 Monument to honor the lives of two sailors who were lost at sea when the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed and sank in 1945.

Local resident and USS Indianapolis Honorary Survivor Micheal Hussey joined the members of the Lost at Sea Flag Committee for the flag raising.

The first American flag was flown in memory of Eugene William Rudomanski, RT, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Rudomanski of Arlington, New Jersey, and was delivered to Eugene's sister, Wanda Petty, in Seattle.

The second American flag was flown in memory Leonard S. Griffiths, S2, husband to Mrs. Donna Griffiths of Cortland, Ohio, and delivered to Leonard's grandson, Randy Griffiths.

“A lot of these families don’t have any items from your lost loved ones so offering an American flag and a certificate sharing that it was flown over the Indy monument is so special," said Michael W. Emery of the USS Indianapolis Lost at Sea Flag Raising Committee.

Forty-one Hoosiers were including in the USS Indianapolis's crew during the ship's final mission.