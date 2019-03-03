× How NFL prospect D.K. Metcalf’s physical gifts became viral phenomenon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — How does one become a social media sensation, a sculpted specimen worthy of being a mythological deity and among the buzziest players at the NFL scouting combine?

Easy … just give up strawberry milk.

OK, maybe there’s just a bit more to the ascent of Ole Miss’ D.K. Metcalf, but try explaining the sudden prominence of an oft-injured player who was never better than the Rebels’ third-most productive receiver yet is suddenly considered a likely first-round draft pick.

Start with that photo on Twitter, the one featuring Metcalf’s massive musculature and incredible six-pack that eventually led to an erroneous report from NFL Media that he had an unbelievably low 1.6 percent body fat.

DK Metcalf has somehow gotten bigger since last we saw him pic.twitter.com/DdkEZ2my6g — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2019

