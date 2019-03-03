× Person shot on east side drives to downtown hotel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person drove to the Conrad Indianapolis hotel after being shot in their vehicle Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a person who was shot. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot found. The man is said to be in stable condition.

Officers say the hotel was not the area where the shooting took place.

“Looks like he drove himself to that point from the east side,” said officer Genae Cook.

Police are not releasing any additional information regarding the extent of the injury or the suspected shooter at this time.