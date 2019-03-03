reVISION art exhibit explores art through eyes of visually impaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The reVISION art exhibit returns to the Indiana Interchurch Center Art Gallery on Friday, March 8.

reVISION is a unique and interactive exhibition of works by regional Indiana artists who were challenged to explore the world of art through the eyes of the visually impaired. reVISION will transform the traditional gallery presentation into a tactile, auditory, olfactory and spatial experience that welcomes everyone, blind and sighted alike. The artwork on display is fully accessible to touch and explore, and artist descriptions are in braille and large print. QR codes are used for audio recordings from the artists.

For sighted patrons, sleep shades and visual impairment simulator goggles are available to give the opportunity to experience the artwork by using senses other than vision. Students from the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ISBVI) will be showcasing their work in reVISION as well.

Opening night is March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. where wine, refreshments and light hors d'oeuvres will be served. Interchurch Center is located at 1100 W. 42nd St.

For those who can't make it opening night, the show will run until April 30 at the gallery Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is free and open to all ages.

This event is sponsored by The Christel DeHaan Family Foundation and the Washington Township Lions Club.