IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Who had the best (and worst) week in politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Adam Wren and Laura Wilson pick this week's winners and losers.

Join us again next week- our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content) on iTunes, Google Play, SoundCloud or Stitcher.​

This week, we also took time to say thanks to our Wisconsin-bound colleague Matt Smith, who has reported on Indiana politics since 2015.

In the video below, we join Sen. Todd Young and former State Rep. Christina Hale in saying thanks to Matt for all his hard work!