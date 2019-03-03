Tracking steady snowfall Sunday; temperatures take a plunge Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm system will travel over the Ohio Valley this Sunday and it will bring light snow accumulations to central Indiana. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued over southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio because of the passing system.

Central Indiana is not under an advisory, but travel may be impacted today due to the minor snow totals. Heavy bands of snow may develop over the area at times today and could drop the visibility. Be careful if you have plans to travel!

The steady snowfall is going to fill into the area late Sunday morning and early afternoon. The activity will begin to wind down during the early evening hours. Snow totals will range between 1” to 2” for several locations across the state. However, isolated locations south of Indianapolis could see 3” depending on where the heavy bands set up.

Flurries may linger this evening, but cloud cover will begin to decrease overnight. Temperatures will also take a plunge as an arctic air channels into the Midwest. Single digit lows are expected early Monday morning, but breezy conditions will create dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills will fall below zero during the morning commute and highs will struggle to rise near 20 degrees.

We’re going to start to the work week bright and bitter. Below average temperatures will remain in the forecast through Thursday.