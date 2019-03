Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We LIVE hosted its March for our Lives event on Saturday. The group wants universal background checks for all firearm sales. Private sales currently don't require a background check. A new bill would require gun sales to go through a licensed dealer and include a background check.

Brandon Warren and other Warren Central students lost two loved ones to gun violence in 2017. The tragedies inspired them to start We LIVE.