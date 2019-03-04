× 2 men arrested after trying to solicit sex from teen who turned out to be undercover officer

WINCHESTER, Ind. – After posing as a 13-year-old girl online, Randolph County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men who allegedly tried to solicit sex from the child.

A probable cause affidavit says Ralph Dull, 52, of Muncie began messaging with an undercover detective on Facebook over the weekend.

After sending nude photos and videos of himself, Dull tried to arrange a meeting with the supposed teen outside a Village Pantry in Farmland on Saturday, according to the affidavit. Instead, Dull was met by deputies who placed him under arrest.

Dull is being charged with attempted vicarious sexual gratification with a 13-year-old, attempted child solicitation, and attempted child molesting with a 13-year-old.

In another case, a Winchester man named Bryan Wattenburger, 40, also allegedly tried to a solicit sex from the supposed teen. He’s accused of renting a hotel room at the Randolph Inn and Suites for them to have sex. Deputies came in contact with Wattenburger at the hotel and he was then arrested.

Wattenburger is being charged with attempted child molestation, and child solicitation.