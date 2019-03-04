× 3 people injured when car crashes, flips on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people were hurt in in a serious wreck on Indy’s southeast side early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after midnight along Edgewood Avenue near the intersection of South Franklin Road.

A car flipped on its roof, injuring three people. One of those people was ejected from the car.

They were taken to Eskenazi Hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Police say the crash might be related to the driver over-correcting.