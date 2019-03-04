Actor Luke Perry dead at 52 after suffering massive stroke, TMZ reports

Posted 12:57 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, March 4, 2019

Actor Luke Perry arrives for the press line of "Riverdale" at Comic Con in San Diego, July 21, 2018. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

BURBANK, Calif. – Actor Luke Perry has reportedly died after suffering a massive stroke.

That’s according to TMZ, which said Perry, 52, died Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank.

Perry, best known for roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.

Perry rose to fame as Dylan McKay on 90210. While a reboot of the show was announced just last week, Perry had not yet signed on due to scheduling conflicts with Riverdale.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.