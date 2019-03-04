× Bright skies but bitter! Slooooow warming trend with more snow in the mix…

Skies are clear and temperatures are bitter to begin our Monday and the workweek! Wind chills are running in the subzero range between -5 to -15°, marking the coldest air in over a month (late January). As expected, the sunshine will be great but unfortunately the warming will lack, as afternoon temperatures will run nearly 30° below the seasonal average of 47°. Breezy winds will not help the effort either as wind chills will hold in the single digits all day!

Tuesday will be a cloudier day with an upper wave dropping through northern Indiana. This could spark a few flurries and give us a blend of sun and clouds through the day. More dry weather builds back in on Wednesday.

Thursday still has snow in the mix! The air should be cold enough for all snow but the track remains tricky at this time…look for more updates today and tomorrow, as we begin to get a better handle on the timing and who will get the most…