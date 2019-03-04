Butler University student leaders denounce white supremacist message found on dry erase board

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Student leaders and administrators at Butler University denounced a white supremacist message found on campus over the weekend.

According to Butler University, someone wrote the words “white power” on a dry erase board in the Atherton Union Student Lounge. The university wasn’t sure how many students saw the message before it was reported.

Butler’s Student Government Association released a letter about the incident:

It is immensely important to us, as your student leaders and classmates, that we speak out against hateful rhetoric, to assure students that what was written is unacceptable, and to stand in solidarity with those who are impacted.

We wish to apologize to any student who was forced to witness the words written in white supremacist anger on the white board in the Atherton Union Student Lounge and to offer support in any way that we can. It is critical to denounce language like this, and that students feel comfortable reporting instances of bias and hate crimes when we see them.

What was written this past weekend and where this rhetoric was located is not okay, and we hope that students never feel like they do not deserve to occupy a space because of it.

While we recognize that this is our reality, please know that we are always striving and working towards a more inclusive community.