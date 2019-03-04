INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You can have them as beef, pork, vegan, or even Swedish. National Meatball Day is still a few days away, but Mimi Blue is already preparing. Sherman went to the restaurant to check out some of the specials available this weekend.
Celebrate National Meatball Day at Mimi Blue
