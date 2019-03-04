× Child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Wayne Township Fire department says a child is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s west side.

Officials say just after 6 p.m., the child was hit on Sigsbee Street, which is just south of Morris Street.

The child was taken to Riley Children’s hospital for their injuries.

The driver is said to have stayed on the scene. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

WTFD responded to a child struck by a vehicle on Sigsbee St. just south of Morris St. just after 6pm. Wayne Paramedics transported the child to Riley Hospital in serious condition. @IMPDnews investigating. pic.twitter.com/gXKC277PSn — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) March 4, 2019

This story is still developing.