Child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle on west side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Wayne Township Fire department says a child is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s west side.
Officials say just after 6 p.m., the child was hit on Sigsbee Street, which is just south of Morris Street.
The child was taken to Riley Children’s hospital for their injuries.
The driver is said to have stayed on the scene. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.
This story is still developing.