Man dies after truck hit by train in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Yorktown man died Monday morning after his truck was hit by a train.

It happened just before 8 a.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene and later identified as Graham Highley, 34.

Investigators believe Highley tried to cross onto the tracks near Batavia and Kilgore Avenues when he was hit by the train. Highley’s truck reportedly touched a crossing gate but continued to move forward.

The investigation is ongoing.