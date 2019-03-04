Muncie man arrested for costly crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Police arrested a Muncie man for going on a costly crime spree. Jordan Weatherhead, 23, is facing a long list of charges related to a roofing business, a church and a historic home.

Early Saturday morning, police say Weatherhead broke into McGuff Roofing.

“We could’ve been out working today, but instead we’re cleaning up this mess,” said Nick Kuzma, with McGuff Roofing.

It appears Weatherhead used a truck cover as a ladder and busted a window to get inside the warehouse. Once inside, the destruction started. Weatherhead allegedly totaled three work vehicles and used some of them to plow through walls. Expensive equipment was ruined and beams were torn from the ground. Damage is estimated at more than $200,000.

“Confused how somebody could do what they’ve done here. It’s just mind boggling,” said Kuzma.

The business has been in Nick Kuzma’s family since the 1950’s.

“We get break-ins here all the time but nothing to this magnitude of what this guy has done,” said Kuzma.

McGuff Roofing was just one stop on the crime spree. Detectives say Weatherhead stole a van and headed downtown, hitting a church and smashing through a brick wall outside a historic home.

“No one got hurt and no one got killed. That’s what we’re thankful. I’m glad he wasn’t killed,” said Kuzma.

According to court documents, police found Weatherhead passed out, overdosed on heroin. They gave him Narcan to revive him.

“There’s no rhyme or reason for what they do, what they’re thinking or what their motive is. It’s an epidemic in this town and it needs to stop,” said Kuzma.

Kuzma has a message for this suspect, and it has nothing to do with the mess left at his family’s business.

“Get help, that’s all you can say,” said Kuzma.

Weatherhead is facing a long list of charges including burglary, criminal mischief, and OWI.