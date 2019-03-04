× Need a vacation? Southwest launching flights to Hawaii

DALLAS, Texas – Southwest Airlines is ready to fly you to Hawaii!

The low-cost carrier received FAA approval for flights to the vacation destination. The inaugural flight is planned from Oakland to Honolulu on March 17. Flights will launch from San Jose and San Diego in the coming weeks.

The airline said introductory rates start at $49 for one-way flights. Expect the cheapest fares on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fares for the peak summer travel season range from $189 to $214.

Southwest formally announced plans to launch service to Hawaii in October 2017 but said it had several hurdles to clear before getting final approval from the FAA. The certification process included a series of test flights; the airline’s final test flight was Feb. 19.

The airline said flights to Hawaii were among the most-requested addition from customers and employees.

Southwest’s entry into the Hawaiian market will be closely watched, with many hoping increased competition will lead to lower fares.

