Rare cold for March will ease slowly; snow chances to return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LATE SEASON ARCTIC AIR

The numbers speak for themselves as the coldest air since late January spilled into central Indiana early Monday morning. The cold day enters the record books as the second coldest March 4th on record, the coldest March afternoon in 5 years and we tied a record low early morning that has was set 146 years ago! Today's temperatures were as much as 30-degrees below normal.

AN afternoon below 20-degrees in March is extremely rare! Today is only the 25th time in 148 years of records that a March day doesn't reach 20°, first time since 2014.

The chill will be slow to east tonight as winds remain brisk, producing wind chills below zero all night long.

SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY

Weekend snowfall spread across the south-central U.S. and the fresh blanket brings the snow cover to 56.7% of the Continental U.S. - most ever for this date since these records began 16 years ago.

A weak system will increase winds and clouds Tuesday bringing a chance of snow showers Tuesday. The combination of lift from an approaching trough and March sun angle heating will activate snow showers in scattered fashion by peak heating of the day.

The next chance of snow will come Thursday as the arctic air begins to retreat. Light snow is possible again later this week. To date, we've had 18.1" of snow officially in Indianapolis, 5.5" BELOW normal but snowiest in 5 years.