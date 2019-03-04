× Southport detective died overnight, police say it was ‘natural causes’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Southport detective died early Monday morning.

Police began an investigation at 21st and MLK around 3:40 a.m. after a man was found dead outside of his car. Police later said his death was “natural.”

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn told FOX59 that the deceased person is Southport Detective Sergeant Jason Swanson.

Swanson had been a detective with the Southport Police Department since January 2015. Before his tenure in Southport, he was an EMT with the Indianapolis Fire Department from October 2005 to October 2013.

The Southport Police Department tweeted about Swanson’s passing:

As you can imagine, we are devastated to learn of the passing of Southport Detective Sergeant Jason Swanson. At this time, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. The loss of a brother is never easy. Details will be released as they become available.