Travel advisory issued for Bahamas amid uptick in violent crime, even in tourist areas

NASSAU, Bahamas – Warning to anyone traveling to the Caribbean—the U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory for the Bahamas.

Anyone heading to the Bahamas should “exercise increased caution.”

The travel advisory was issued after an uptick in violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault, even during the day and in tourist areas.

The State Department issued the following statement:

“Activities involving commercial recreational watercraft, including water tours, are not consistently regulated. Watercraft are often not maintained, and many companies do not have safety certifications to operate in The Bahamas. Jet-ski operators have been known to commit sexual assaults against tourists. As a result, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to use jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands.”

