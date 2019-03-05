INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A taste of southern fried cooking has made its way to downtown Indianapolis. LouVino offers quirky dishes paired with fun cocktails and wine. Sherman went to check it out.
A taste of the South opens in downtown Indianapolis
