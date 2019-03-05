A taste of the South opens in downtown Indianapolis

Posted 8:20 AM, March 5, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A taste of southern fried cooking has made its way to downtown Indianapolis. LouVino offers quirky dishes paired with fun cocktails and wine. Sherman went to check it out.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.