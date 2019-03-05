× Another frigid start! Snow chances remain in the mix for Thursday…

Skies are mainly clear overhead and temperatures remain frigid to start the day. Another day of subzero wind chills and bitter conditions out-the-door and really for the entire day! Along with the arctic air, an upper wave will swing through the northern half of the state this afternoon. This will add to the clouds overhead at times for the day, along with a few passing flurries.

Skies will clear again tonight and another brutal overnight ahead. Some good news, Wednesday will be brighter and temperatures ease a touch, as dry weather holds across the state. This early in March, we should be averaging afternoon highs in the upper 40’s, not teens and 20’s. 20° to 30° below the seasonal average is no way to open a new month!

Thursday snow still on track with the timing and amounts slowly getting locked in. The track still remains undetermined but we should have a better handle within the next 12 to 24 hours. Below is our current thinking…expect slight adjustments by this evening.