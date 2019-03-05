CARMEL, Ind. -- They're quick, fresh, and chef-inspired meals to help you make dinner in a flash. Market District has a new section of to-go meals that you can make at home or have made for you. Sherman went to see the types of dinners you can pick up right now.
Easy to-go dinners for sale at Market District
-
Celebrate New Year’s with help from Market District
-
Local chef prepares quick, healthy meal plan options
-
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine’s Day
-
14 unique things to do in Indy on Valentine’s Day
-
Valentine’s Day dinner by Market District
-
-
Super-size your big game watch party at Market District
-
New oven uses artificial intelligence to help with dinnertime
-
Foodie Spotlight: Meridian Restaurant & Bar offers classy atmosphere, menu stacked with locally produced food
-
Your Town Friday: 64 years of love and countless slices of pizza
-
Follow these tips to save on food and beverages this holiday season
-
-
Be Our Guest Chef Mike’s Charcoal Grill
-
No coincidence that Community Food Box was placed outside of Indy restaurant selling $1,000 dinner
-
Gourmet breakfast on the menu at new Noblesville restaurant