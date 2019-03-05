× IMPD requests public’s help with finding missing mother, baby

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman and her baby.

Police began investigating the disappearance of Rachel McAfee and her 2-month-old daughter on Monday at 7:30 p.m. when her husband called police to file a missing persons report.

He told IMPD that McAfee and their daughter left the house at 7 a.m. She was supposed to drop the baby off with the babysitter and go to John Strange Elementary School, 3660 East 62nd Street, for a meeting, but she never arrived. No one has seen or heard from her since then.

She was driving a 2011 Subaru Forester with license plate #313RRH. She was last seen wearing black shirt and black pants. The baby was wearing a pink and white outfit with a pink headband.

Police say she suffers from alcoholism and postpartum depression, and she is possibly suicidal.

McAfee’s husband, who is also the father of the girl, told FOX59 he doesn’t know what happened, just that his wife and daughter are gone.

If you have any information, please call IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.