Kim Galeaz shares ideas for getting your kids to eat more seafood

Little Seafoodies Pizza Happy Faces

1 to 1 1/2 pouches (2.6 oz. each) Chunk Light Tuna (any flavor or variety)

2 sandwich thins or pita bread, split in half (Kim uses two 7-inch pizza crusts)

½ to ¾ cup pizza sauce

½ to 1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese or mozzarella

Sliced black olives, tomato slices and/or colored bell pepper slices to create faces

Heat oven to 375⁰F. Place each sandwich round/crust on a baking sheet. Divide pizza sauce between crusts, as much as you’d like. Divide tuna and sprinkle it on crusts, followed by shredded cheese. Decorate happy faces with black olives and vegetables. Bake 5 to 8 minutes (or follow crust package directions). Cut into slices and enjoy. Makes 2 (7-inch) pizzas. (2 to 8 servings depending on who is enjoying!)

Recipe courtesy SeafoodNutrition.org and StarKist Tuna, with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Kim’s Cranberry Cocktail Sauce for Shrimp

1 can (14 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon favorite prepared mustard (Kim uses Dijon)

½ cup coarsely chopped green onions (white and green parts)

¼ cup firmly packed chopped fresh celery leaves

3 to 4 tablespoons prepared horseradish

½ cup ketchup

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

Combine all ingredients (except shrimp) in container of a food processor or electric blender. Process until thoroughly combined and blended. Taste and adjust horseradish, mustard, garlic powder and salt as desired. Serve room temperature or chilled with peeled and deveined cooked chilled shrimp. Refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes about 2 ½ cups.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD