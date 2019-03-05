Purdue debuts ice cream honoring school’s 150th anniversary

Posted 9:37 PM, March 5, 2019, by

Boiler Tracks ice cream (Photo courtesy of Purdue)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A new ice cream flavor concocted by a group of Purdue University students is helping the school mark its 150th anniversary.

Boiler Tracks is a vanilla ice cream that includes a mixture of chocolate pieces, toffee and caramel. The flavor made its public debut last Friday in honor of Purdue’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.

Boiler Tracks was developed in a partnership between Purdue Dining & Catering and a team of Department of Food Science students who beat out six other student teams who also created flavors.

The ice cream will be served in residential dining courts, an on-campus restaurant and can be purchased at Pappy’s Sweet Shop in the Purdue Memorial Union and select retail locations.

Boiler Tracks will be produced by Round Barn Creamery, a family-owned, Kewanna-based homemade ice cream company.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.